Friday, 5 May, 2023
Soybean oil to cost Tk 12 more per litre

Published : Friday, 5 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Soybean oil price has been increased by Tk 12 per litre, Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association said in a press release on Thursday.

Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Banaspati Manufacturers Association adjusted the price on expiry of the government's VAT exemption period for importing cooking oil, said Biswajit Saha, Director of leading cooking oil marketing company City Group.

He said that the price has been adjusted through discussions with the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association, the Ministry of Commerce and Bangladesh Trade Tariff Commission on expiry of VAT exemption on April 30, for importing cooking oil.

On December 15, official price of one litre of bottled soybean was reduced by Tk 3 per litre to Tk 187. On November 17, the association increased the price of bottled soybean oil from Tk 178 per litre to Tk 190.

According to the company's decision, buyers will have to pay Tk 199 per litre of bottled cooking oil now, up from Tk 187.

Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners Association said  on Wednesday, "As the VAT exemption period on importing cooking oil ended on April 30, that the association is holding discussions on the issue with the Ministry of Commerce and the Bangladesh Trade Tariff Commission."

According to the adjusted price, loose soybean oil will cost Tk 176 per litre now.

And 5 litre of bottled soybean oil will cost Tk 960 and loose palm super oil will cost Tk 135 per litre.

The association said that the price will be effective immediately.

Cooking oil refiners said that the notification issued by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on March 16 to levy 5 per cent VAT on imported edible oil expired on Sunday.

From May 1, importers had to pay 15 per cent VAT for importing raw materials of edible oil.

Cooking oil was supplied to the market from Monday paying 15 per cent VAT by producers.

As the VAT will be collected at the previous rate,    refiners association claimed, one litre of bottled soybean has to be sold for  Tk 205, five litre of  bottled oil for Tk 1,005, one litre of loose soybean oil for Tk 184 and one litre of loose palm oil for Tk 129.


