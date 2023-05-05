Law enforcers working to ensure peacefulcelebration of all religious festivals : IGP

Law enforcement agencies are working to ensure security so that people of all religions can celebrate their religious festivals peacefully, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Thursday.



"We stand with you in any need and we are always ready to help you in any way," he said while talking to reporters after visiting the law and order situation at Merul Badda International Buddhist Bihar in the city during the celebration of Buddha Purnima. Law enforcement agencies are working as per the directives of the Prime Minister to ensure security to different religious occasions as the people of Bangladesh believe in communal harmony and live in peace, said the IGP.



He also urged people to inform police immediately in case of any occurrence or any untoward incident. He suggested calling the emergency service 999 to get a prompt response. UNB