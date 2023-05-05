Indian police hand over Monir’s body to Sherpur police



Indian police handed on Thursday afternoon handed cover body of Monir Hossain, 45, of Bangladesh to Sherpur district police at Nalitabari Nakugao land port in Sherpur.



Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Md Saidur Rahman of Sherpur in Bangladesh, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Nalitabari Circle) Raihana Yasmin, Officer-in-Charge of Nalitabari Police Station Emdadul Haque and Officer-in-Charge of Srivardi Police Station Biplab Kumar Biswas of Dalu Police Station in Tora District of Meghalaya State in the Indian were present when Monir' body was handover.



Mizanur Rahman younger brother of Monir Hossain recived the body on behalf of the family.

Monir Hossain went missing on May 1, from the Kharamura border area in Srivardi.



