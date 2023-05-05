Video
Friday, 5 May, 2023, 1:15 PM
Home Back Page

Narrow-minded people shouldn’t do politics: Quader

Published : Friday, 5 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said those who are narrow-minded should not do politics for the betterment of the country.

"BNP is making statements saying that Sheikh Hasina could not bring anything on her visit to the United State (US) and will return empty-handed. Those who are small-minded should not do politics.

 Those who do not consider the country's achievements as their own do not need to do politics," he said.

The minister said this while inaugurating the peace procession (Shanti Shova jatra) and harmony festival (Sampriti Uthshab) organized in front of the National Museum here marking the Buddha Purnima.

Noting that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is currently out of the country, AL General Secretary said that her foreign visit is not to complain, but to help the country reach a unique height.

"Those, who do politics with small mind, say that Sheikh Hasina's foreign tour has not achieved anything," he reiterated.

During the time, Quader called for the building of a bridge of harmony rather than creating a dissension of politics.

"Building political walls will destroy mutual relations," he added.

Pointing out at BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Obaidul Quader said that he has lost his honour by doing ill-politics.

He requested him not to dishonor the country in front of all as the country's achievement is the achievement of people of the country.

"It is not the achievement of Awami League. This is the achievement of all the people of Bangladesh," he added.
 Quader said that during the current global crisis, Japan has given 30 billion yen or Taka 25 thousand crore, only for budget support.    BSS


