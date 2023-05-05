

Khaleda Zia returns home after check-up



The check up included liver and kidney tests.



She returned home at around 3 pm, said BNP Media Cell member Shamsuddin Didar.



Her personal doctor AZM Zahid Hossain said, "After scrutinising all the reports Khaleda Zia's medical board decided to send her home and continue her treatment there."



On April 30, Khaleda Zia was admitted to hospital for regular check up as advised by her medical board.



Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, 77, is suffering from liver cirrhosis, chronic arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart and eye problems.



Earlier, she took medical treatment at Evercare Hospital under a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.



Khaleda received treatment at Evercare Hospital six times since she was infected with Coronavirus in April 2021.



In November 2021, Khaleda Zia was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.



On June 10, she suffered heart attack with 95 per cent blockage for which stent was placed there by removing on the following day at the same hospital.



Later, two more blockages were found which could not be removed due to her health complications.



