7hrs restriction on Airport Road traffic movement from today
Published : Friday, 5 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 46
Traffic movement will be restricted on the Airport Road for 7 hours from 11:00pm today for the construction of flyover in front of third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Wednesday informed it through a public notice.
The notice said, "Due to the construction of the flyover, traffic will be limited on the road in front of the third terminal of the airport from 11:00pm on Friday to 6:00am on Saturday."