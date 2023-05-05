Video
7hrs restriction on Airport Road traffic movement from today

Published : Friday, 5 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

Traffic movement will be restricted on the Airport Road for 7 hours from 11:00pm today for the construction of flyover in front of third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Wednesday informed it through a public notice.

The notice said, "Due to the construction of the flyover, traffic will be limited on the road in front of the third terminal of the airport from 11:00pm on Friday to 6:00am on Saturday."


