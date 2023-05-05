7hrs restriction on Airport Road traffic movement from today

Traffic movement will be restricted on the Airport Road for 7 hours from 11:00pm today for the construction of flyover in front of third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.



Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Wednesday informed it through a public notice.



The notice said, "Due to the construction of the flyover, traffic will be limited on the road in front of the third terminal of the airport from 11:00pm on Friday to 6:00am on Saturday."



