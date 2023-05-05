Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 May, 2023, 1:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Buddha Purnima celebrated

Published : Friday, 5 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

Buddha Purnima celebrated

Buddha Purnima celebrated

Buddha Purnima, the biggest religious festival of the Buddhists, was celebrated on Thursday across the country with due religious fervour and zeal.

Like elsewhere in the world, the Buddhists in Bangladesh, chalked out different programmes, including colourful processions, puja, sanghadan, discussions and cultural functions, to mark the day.

Lord Buddha was born on this day of full moon in 563 BC, attained enlightenment and passed away on the same day.

Marking the day, Buddhist devotees offered various gift items, including fruits, flowers and candles, to statues of Lord Buddha throughout the day.

The celebrations usually herald with lighting of lamps and hoisting of the national and religious flags atop all monasteries and chanting of sacred verses from the Tripitaka.

Marking the day, Bangladesh Buddhist Federation arranged daylong programmes at the International Buddhist Monastery at Merul Badda in the city.

A peace procession (Shanti Shova jatra) and a harmony festival (Sampriti Uthshab) were organized by the Bangladesh Bouddha Sangskritik Parishad in front of the National Museum here marking the Buddha Purnima.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Awami League must not come to power again: Fakhrul
Narrow-minded people shouldn’t do politics: Quader
Khaleda Zia returns home after check-up
EC decision to scrap Jahangir’s nomination upheld
Indian army steps in to quell violence in northeastern state of Manipur
7hrs restriction on Airport Road traffic movement from today
Lightning strikes claim 340 lives in 13 months: SSTF
Ctg’s 76pc drainage project completed


Latest News
Napoli end 33-year wait for Serie A title
‘Shoot-at-sight’ orders issued after violence in India’s Manipur
Concerts returning after Eid with 'Rock N Rhythm 3.0: Tribute Fiesta'
PM to attend Commonwealth summit Friday afternoon
27,000 Yaba tablets, 1-kg heroin seized in C'nawabganj
Death toll N’ganj steel mill blast rises to 3
Teengaer drowns in Padma
61 held in anti-narcotics drives
Death toll from N’ganj re-rolling mill explosion rises to two
Rohingya team leaves for Myanmar to inspect situation before repatriation
Most Read News
Soyabean oil price at Tk 199 per litre raising by Tk 12
Khaleda to return home from hospital in the afternoon
JaPa announces mayoral candidates for 5 city polls
Airlines must fix airfare in taka, instead of dollar from July 1
Buddha Purnima today
Four killed as pickup hits van in Jhenidah
10 shops burnt in Bhola fire
US lauds PM's openness to engage int’l election monitors
Indian police hands over Bangladeshi’s body in Sherpur
Two motorcyclists killed as train hits them in Dinajpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft