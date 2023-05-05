

Buddha Purnima celebrated



Like elsewhere in the world, the Buddhists in Bangladesh, chalked out different programmes, including colourful processions, puja, sanghadan, discussions and cultural functions, to mark the day.



Lord Buddha was born on this day of full moon in 563 BC, attained enlightenment and passed away on the same day.



Marking the day, Buddhist devotees offered various gift items, including fruits, flowers and candles, to statues of Lord Buddha throughout the day.



The celebrations usually herald with lighting of lamps and hoisting of the national and religious flags atop all monasteries and chanting of sacred verses from the Tripitaka.



Marking the day, Bangladesh Buddhist Federation arranged daylong programmes at the International Buddhist Monastery at Merul Badda in the city.



A peace procession (Shanti Shova jatra) and a harmony festival (Sampriti Uthshab) were organized by the Bangladesh Bouddha Sangskritik Parishad in front of the National Museum here marking the Buddha Purnima. �BSS

Buddha Purnima, the biggest religious festival of the Buddhists, was celebrated on Thursday across the country with due religious fervour and zeal.Like elsewhere in the world, the Buddhists in Bangladesh, chalked out different programmes, including colourful processions, puja, sanghadan, discussions and cultural functions, to mark the day.Lord Buddha was born on this day of full moon in 563 BC, attained enlightenment and passed away on the same day.Marking the day, Buddhist devotees offered various gift items, including fruits, flowers and candles, to statues of Lord Buddha throughout the day.The celebrations usually herald with lighting of lamps and hoisting of the national and religious flags atop all monasteries and chanting of sacred verses from the Tripitaka.Marking the day, Bangladesh Buddhist Federation arranged daylong programmes at the International Buddhist Monastery at Merul Badda in the city.A peace procession (Shanti Shova jatra) and a harmony festival (Sampriti Uthshab) were organized by the Bangladesh Bouddha Sangskritik Parishad in front of the National Museum here marking the Buddha Purnima. �BSS