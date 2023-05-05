26,777 out of 30,000 hacked documents retrieved

In a dramatic development, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) on Tuesday informed the High Court that some 26,777 out of total 30,000 documents which disappeared from its server have been recovered.

Advocate Imam Hasan, counsel for RAJUK, presented the information in an affidavit before the HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury.

Hasan also said that the documents were hacked from the server by cybercriminals, but those have been retrieved. A total of 30,000 documents were hacked by hackers, according to a report.

Once the breach was detected, all data was recovered. A team from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has been appointed by RAJUK to prevent this from happening in the future, said the lawyer.

Further investigation is being done on this matter, he added.

On January 2, the High Court sought an explanation regarding the disappearance of records of about 30,000 customers from the RAJUK server.

The court ordered the Chairman of RAJUK to submit an explanation in this regard within 30 days.

Taking into account a report published in the newspaper in this regard, the then HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat came up with the order.