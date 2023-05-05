Madrasa student found dead in Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, May 4: The body of a madrasha student, who went missing on Wednesday afternoon, was recovered from a maize field in Sadar upazila of Thakurgaon on Thursday morning.

Md Murad Hossain, 11, was son of Darul Islam of Gilabari village under Mohammadpur union of the upazila and a residential student of a local Matherganj Hafezia Madrasha. Police said Murad went missing after offering the Asr prayer at the madrasha on Wednesday.

Local farmers found the body lying in the maize field nearby local Matherganj MB High School when they went there to work on Thursday morning. UNB

