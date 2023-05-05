Arson terrorists to be brought to justice: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said at the directives of BNP-Jamaat leaders, terrorists killed innocent people by hurling petrol bombs and carrying out arson attacks during the siege in 2013, 2014 and 2015 period in the name of realising political demands.

"Such incidents did not happen anywhere in contemporary times, not only in the history of the country but also in the political history of the world," he said.

Hasan said: "Bringing only those who carried out the attacks to justice will not be enough rather those who gave directives and who financed should be tried too. If trial does not take place for these kinds of crimes, the country will witness recurrence of such incidents."

The minister was addressing, as the chief guest, a token hunger strike programme with the demand of bringing human rights violator BNP-Jamaat's arson terrorists and patrons to justice on the premises of the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital.

'Agnisantraser Artonad' organized it.

Hasan, also the AL joint general secretary, said BNP-Jamaat's terrorists hurled petrol bombs on innocent people, school-going boys and girls, people who are returning from Biswa Ijtema, bus passengers, sleeping drivers of truck during blockade and the people were burnt and thus the BNP-Jamaat clique destroyed the humanity.

"Only those who hurled petrol bombs are not offenders. The order came from London. BNP leaders including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Mirza Abbas gave directives of the attacks. At their directives and sponsorship, petrol bomb attacks were carried out," he said.

Today those who are victims of the attacks are demanding justice, he said.

Hasan said Mirza Fakhrul, who always makes bigger talks, cannot deny the liability of committing the crimes under the leadership of his party.

All offenders will be brought to justice, he said.

He said these working class people, who are victims of the arson terrorism, are the citizens and owners of the country. BSS



