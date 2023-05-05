Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 May, 2023, 1:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

N'ganj fire leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

Published : Friday, 5 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

NARAYANGANJ, May 04: One man was killed and at least six others were injured in a fire that broke out at a re-rolling mill of Bhulta Gauchia area of Rupganj upazila in Narayanganj.
The deceased was identified as Shankar, a worker of the mill.
Rescue team member Ashiq Hasan said the accident occurred when sevem workers of a re-rolling mill were burnt from hot molten iron.
Later, they were rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery where Shankar was declared dead. Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, confirmed the matter.     UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
26,777 out of 30,000 hacked documents retrieved
Madrasa student found dead in Thakurgaon
Arson terrorists to be brought to justice: Hasan
N'ganj fire leaves 1 dead, 6 injured
APBn arrests two men with gold at Dhaka airport
2 held with 12 gold bars at HSIA
Prez urges Buddhist leaders to work for people’s welfare
Bangabandhu’s anti-corruption statements in textbooks


Latest News
Napoli end 33-year wait for Serie A title
‘Shoot-at-sight’ orders issued after violence in India’s Manipur
Concerts returning after Eid with 'Rock N Rhythm 3.0: Tribute Fiesta'
PM to attend Commonwealth summit Friday afternoon
27,000 Yaba tablets, 1-kg heroin seized in C'nawabganj
Death toll N’ganj steel mill blast rises to 3
Teengaer drowns in Padma
61 held in anti-narcotics drives
Death toll from N’ganj re-rolling mill explosion rises to two
Rohingya team leaves for Myanmar to inspect situation before repatriation
Most Read News
Soyabean oil price at Tk 199 per litre raising by Tk 12
Khaleda to return home from hospital in the afternoon
JaPa announces mayoral candidates for 5 city polls
Airlines must fix airfare in taka, instead of dollar from July 1
Buddha Purnima today
Four killed as pickup hits van in Jhenidah
10 shops burnt in Bhola fire
US lauds PM's openness to engage int’l election monitors
Indian police hands over Bangladeshi’s body in Sherpur
Two motorcyclists killed as train hits them in Dinajpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft