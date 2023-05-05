N'ganj fire leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

NARAYANGANJ, May 04: One man was killed and at least six others were injured in a fire that broke out at a re-rolling mill of Bhulta Gauchia area of Rupganj upazila in Narayanganj.

The deceased was identified as Shankar, a worker of the mill.

Rescue team member Ashiq Hasan said the accident occurred when sevem workers of a re-rolling mill were burnt from hot molten iron.

Later, they were rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery where Shankar was declared dead. Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, confirmed the matter. UNB



