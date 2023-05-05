APBn arrests two men with gold at Dhaka airport

Armed Police Battalion (APBn) arrested two men with gold bars-weighing around 1.4 kg in separate operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).

The arrestees are as Md Firuz Miah, 40 and Billal, 53. They were arrested by the members of APBn as part of ongoing operations to prevent smuggling. Firuz Miah was arrested from the area adjacent to the car parking area in front of the airport's arrival canopy-1, according to SM Mizanur Rahman, Additional Superintendent of Police of the APBn.

"At around 19:30 am on Wednesday, accused Md. Firuz Miah was seen roaming in front of the car parking area in front of the airport's arrival canopy-1.

When he was challenged by APBn members, he continued to give irrelevant answers. Later he was detained and brought to the APBn's office at the airport," he said.

Six gold bars-weighing 696 grams-were recovered from Firuz Miah. UNB



