2 held with 12 gold bars at HSIA

Armed Police Battalion (APBn) arrested two persons with 12 pieces of gold bars in two separate special operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) on Wednesday and on Thursday morning.

The detainees are- Firuz Mia, 39, and Md Billal, 50.

The current market value of the seized gold (weighing 1.3 kg) is around Tk 1.25 crore, the APBn officials said.

APBn Additional Superintendent of Police SM Mizanur Rahman told BSS that, acting on tip-off, raids were conducted in the parking area of Canopy-1 on Thursday around 7:30am and in the car-parking area of Canopy-2 of the airport on Wednesday around 12:30pm to catch Firuz and Billal.

Two separate cases were filed against them under the Special Powers Act at the Airport Police Station.

Later, they were handed over to the police, the APBn official added. BSS



