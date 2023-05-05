Bangabandhu’s anti-corruption statements in textbooks

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why the anti-corruption statements of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman should not be included in the textbooks of all educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities and training institutes.

The HC bench also commented that corruption could not be stopped by showing flexibility. The Anti-Corruption Commission must take a hard line if it wants to stop corruption.

The HC bench asked the ACC chairman to ensure that the investigating officers of the commission conduct investigations keeping in mind the spirit of Bangabandhu's anti-corruption speeches while investigating corruption allegations.

Referring to the speech of a Nobel laureate that says South Asian countries have flexibility regarding corruption. But if you want to stop corruption, you have to take a hard line, you have to be strict, the HC bench noted.

The HC bench also said corruption could not be stopped unless everyone is caught together. All stakeholders including the government, media, and judiciary have to work together. Corruption cannot be stopped by the judiciary or the government alone.

"If you love your country, you must follow the rule of law. There should be a zero tolerance policy on corruption," the HC bench observed.

Expressing anxiety for not implementing its earlier order, the HC bench said, "Whose house is in Begum Para in Canada, who has smuggled money, who has kept money in Swiss bank? I have ordered these things." But there is no implementation of it.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukdar and Justice Mohammad Shawkat Ali Chowdhury came up with the comments in a suo moto move and issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to include the anti-corruption statements of Bangabandhu in the textbooks of all educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities and training institutes.

The HC bench ordered the Cabinet Secretary and the Education Ministry to take necessary measures in this regard. The HC bench also asked the Anti-Corruption Commission to monitor the matter.

The court also directed the director general of the Department of Archives and Library of the education Ministry to provide necessary audio-video, if any, in the form of an affidavit to the court within a month. The HC bench also fixed June 4 for next hearing on the rule.

Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state while Imam Hasan represented the Rajuk during court proceedings.



