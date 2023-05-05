Two-day int'l confce begins at DU

A two-day long international conference on 'Mapping Gendered Spaces in Language, Literature and Culture' has begun on Thursday at RC Majumdar Arts Auditorium of Dhaka University (DU).

The Department of English of the university has organised the event.

Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the conference as Chief Guest while Prof Fakrul Alam presided over the inaugural session.

Prof Akhtaruzzaman stressed the need for ensuring gender equality to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

"We have to remove all sorts of obstacles in this regard," he added, calling upon all to equip themselves with humanitarian values to make an inclusive society.

Dean of the Faculty of Arts Prof Abdul Bashir addressed it as Special Guest. Former Dean of the Faculty of Arts of Calcutta University Prof Sanjukta Dasgupta delivered keynote speech while Chairperson of the Department of English Prof Zerin Alam gave the welcome address.

Conference Convener Prof Shamsad Mortuza also addressed the programme. The programme was attended by other guests from abroad.



