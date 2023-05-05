Curse of child marriage

Dear Sir



Early or child marriages are day by day taking an alarming form in the country. In fact, initiatives both government and non-government levels in this regard is combating little problems, leading to physical and emotional distress. Moreover, research suggests that girls who marry before 18 are more likely to experience domestic violence than those who marry later. Furthermore, teenage pregnancy is among the leading causes of deaths for girls of ages between 15 and 19.



Unfortunately, the practice of early marriages is common in many areas of Bangladesh. In Bangladesh, almost 64 per cent girls are married before the age of 18. Most of the cases of child marriages are reported in the rural areas. The government should work out a plan on finding out how quickly poverty rate is reduced that is the prime cause of child marriage.

Tanha Jahan Diya

Kuril, Dhaka



