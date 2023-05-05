RMG exports rebounding

Bangladesh's readymade garment sector has started turning around. This upward trend in apparel exports has been witnessed with the Covid-19 showing a sign of abating and the global fluctuations in energy prices after the Ukraine conflict gaining stability.



As a result, our RMG exports rose by around 15.56 per cent to nearly $23 billion in the first six months of current fiscal year as against around $20 billion during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.



Most recently, apparel exports from Bangladesh to the European Union (EU) went up significantly with an increase of 5.4 per cent to $183 million in the first two months (January-February) period of this year. According to a report published in this daily on Thursday, our RMG supplies to EU could rise further in the coming months.



EU, the 27-nation economic bloc, has remained the largest export destination for our readymade garments. With 22.75 per cent share of the EU's total RMG imports, Bangladesh remains the 2nd largest apparel imports source for the EU after China which has 26.27 per cent share in the EU market.



While the RMG exports growth is encouraging, we should not be complacent. There are worrying signs ranging from power shortage to safety constraints in factories that may stymie the overall export growth including apparel products.



On the other hand, the global economy is confronted with mounting inflation pressure while Euro is falling against US dollars. Resultantly, import costs of raw materials for garment industries are on the rise. Though the entire world is still wary about the economic slowdown, there are hopes for Bangladesh of keeping present exports growth afloat.



Internally, there are plenty of challenges faced by our RMG manufacturers who are just recovering from the fallout of the pandemic crisis. Many of them are now in a position with little or no funds to meet operational costs. These challenges need to be addressed in the quickest possible way to minimize the existing obstacles and challenges of our RMG sector.



Our RMG sector is mostly labor-intensive and blue collar workers are also lowest paid on par with other countries. We believe that time has come to upgrade salary and implement wage board for workers. Taking measures to cut costs at the production end of operations needs to be prioritized. Moreover, it is also time for our manufacturers to diversify and focus on high-quality products that would fetch higher value.



Another important issue is safety of workers in factories. The government and the owners as well must be vigilant when it comes to safety compliance as fatal incidents in this industry are still occurring every now and then.



Since our country largely reliant on RMG exports which are considered a poster child in our economic might, we hope that the government would pay special attention to this vital sector with ensuring smooth supply of gas and electricity for the apparel factories.



