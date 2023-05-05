Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 May, 2023, 1:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

WB’s growing engagement in Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 5 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Syed Raiyan Amir

In accordance with the resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly in November of 2021, Bangladesh is scheduled to transition out of the category of least developed countries (LDCs) on November 24th, 2026. This development comes approximately five decades after Bangladesh initially joined this group of developing nations in December of 1975. The World Trade Organization's Twelfth Ministerial Conference (WTO-MC12), which took place from June 12-17, 2022 in Geneva, served as a crucial indicator of the international community's willingness to provide assistance to the graduating Least Developed Countries (LDCs) in their pursuit of sustainable graduation. The outcome of the MC12 emphasizes that Bangladesh, as a graduating LDC, must prioritize its own tasks to ensure sustainable graduation with momentum. Undoubtedly, Bangladesh's successful attainment of all three graduation criteria, namely GNI Per Capita, Human Asset Index, and Economic Vulnerability Index, is indicative of the country's noteworthy performance in relation to several crucial socio-economic development indicators. The achievement of sustainable graduation from the category of Least Developed Countries (LDCs) will depend on Bangladesh's aptitude to capitalize on the emerging global prospects amidst the rapidly shifting and developing geo-economics landscape, as well as its competence to tackle the predicaments arising from the graduation.

Therefore, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, has requested increased collaboration with the World Bank to facilitate the country's seamless progression towards becoming a developing nation, its subsequent graduation to an upper-middle income country, and the successful execution of its Delta Plan-2100. She urged to the World Bank to provide assistance for our initiatives aimed at enhancing human capital and institutional capacity development, with the objective of facilitating a seamless transition. According to her statement, it is imperative to maintain and sustain the crucial International Development Association (IDA) window. Markedly, on April 28, the prime minister travelled to Washington, DC, to attend a World Bank event commemorating Bangladesh's 50-year collaboration with the organization. And according to the previous statements, this visit will facilitate the graduation of Bangladesh for her robust presence in the events.

This time, the Prime Minister delivered a speech during the plenary session of an event entitled "Reflection on 50 years of World Bank-Bangladesh Partnership" held at the headquarters of the World Bank in Washington DC on May 1, 2023.The individual's attendance at the World Bank headquarters signifies their continued reliance on the institution. According to the PM, our ability to overcome emerging challenges in a just and sustainable manner will be crucial for our success in the upcoming two decades. David Malpass, the President of the World Bank Group, has expressed the organization's commitment to providing assistance to Bangladesh as it confronts a difficult global climate in its pursuit of achieving upper-middle-income status by the year 2031.

David Malpass expressed on Twitter that Bangladesh's innovative strategies for poverty reduction, women's empowerment, and climate change adaptation could serve as a valuable model for numerous countries. Additionally, she convened with the executive board of the World Bank and presented an opening address which showed the development trajectory of Bangladesh. Subsequent to her discourse, several members of the WB board inquired about various matters pertaining to the developmental trajectory of Bangladesh, as reported by a World Bank representative who was in attendance at the gathering.

A financial agreement worth $2.25 billion was executed between Bangladesh and the World Bank for the execution of five projects. Besides, during the plenary session, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh presented five distinct recommendations to the World Bank for their contemplation. She said Bangladesh will continue to invest in infrastructure and logistics for realising its vision to become a high-income economy by 2041 and added that she expected the World Bank support. Moreover, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh has stated that the country has harmonized its national objective of attaining upper middle-income status by 2031 with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. She also expressed prevailing anticipation for augmented, concessional, and inventive funding from the World Bank and other development collaborators to facilitate the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Regarding the Rohingya crisis, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh has stated that the country has collaborated with the United Nations and other global organizations to facilitate the safe, dignified, and voluntary repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar. However, it is noteworthy that as of the present, no individuals have returned to Myanmar. Hence, the current scenario is becoming progressively challenging for Bangladesh as the PM urged, with escalating security ramifications for the surrounding area. The PM showed gratitude to the World Bank for their participation in the humanitarian initiative and the provision of a grant of $590 million for the Rohingya and affected communities. As per the PM Bangladesh has provided refuge to the Rohingya population who have been displaced from Myanmar due to forceful circumstances for a duration of four decades, resulting in a total of 1.2 million individuals seeking asylum.

In a nutshell, Bangladesh's impending departure from the group of least developed countries (LDCs) represents a critical turning point in the nation's socioeconomic progress. The World Bank's assertive engagement and Bangladesh's successful completion of the graduation requirements show Bangladesh's outstanding development and commitment to promoting sustainable growth. During her visit to the World Bank's headquarters, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presented financial agreements and recommendations for consideration, further strengthening the relationship between Bangladesh and the organization. Bangladesh's leadership and vision in addressing global concerns while encouraging growth are demonstrated by the Prime Minister's calls for equitable funding distribution, a focus on combating climate change, and a commitment to dealing with the Rohingya situation. Hence, the upcoming graduation process will be facilitated by the PM's visit to the World Bank.

The writer is a research associate, The KRF Centre for Bangladesh and Global Affairs (CBGA)



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB’s growing engagement in Bangladesh
Arab League Summit to seek Arab solutions to Arab problems
Could new prez play a role in thrashing out crevasses?
Bangladesh set to become next tech hub in Asia
Sheikh Hasina’s Japan visit gave a major boost to Dhaka’s ‘Look East’ policy
Country’s journey continues with IMF
Golden Jubilee in Japan-Bangladesh ties
Warmer oceans point to growing scale of the climate change problem


Latest News
Napoli end 33-year wait for Serie A title
‘Shoot-at-sight’ orders issued after violence in India’s Manipur
Concerts returning after Eid with 'Rock N Rhythm 3.0: Tribute Fiesta'
PM to attend Commonwealth summit Friday afternoon
27,000 Yaba tablets, 1-kg heroin seized in C'nawabganj
Death toll N’ganj steel mill blast rises to 3
Teengaer drowns in Padma
61 held in anti-narcotics drives
Death toll from N’ganj re-rolling mill explosion rises to two
Rohingya team leaves for Myanmar to inspect situation before repatriation
Most Read News
Soyabean oil price at Tk 199 per litre raising by Tk 12
Khaleda to return home from hospital in the afternoon
JaPa announces mayoral candidates for 5 city polls
Airlines must fix airfare in taka, instead of dollar from July 1
Buddha Purnima today
Four killed as pickup hits van in Jhenidah
10 shops burnt in Bhola fire
US lauds PM's openness to engage int’l election monitors
Indian police hands over Bangladeshi’s body in Sherpur
Two motorcyclists killed as train hits them in Dinajpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft