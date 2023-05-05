Video
Home Countryside

Litchi appears in Rajshahi markets

Published : Friday, 5 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Our Correspondent
RAJSHAHI, May 4: Litchi fruits have started to arrive thinly in local markets including Upashahar and Shahebbazar in the district city.

According to market sources, the price of the summer fruit is beyond purchasing capacity of common people.

Many seasonal traders have set up makeshift shops at different points of the city, especially Shaheb Bazar, Bindurmor, Laxmipur Bazar, Sheroil Bus Terminal, Railway Station and Court Bazar.

Per 100 pieces of the litchi are selling at Tk 300-420 on the basis of quality and size. Riches are purchasing the costly fruit mostly.

Johurul Islam, a resident of Binodpur area, who came to Shaheb Bazar for purchasing litchi, said, "Now I have no capacity to purchase litchi.  I will wait for some more days until the price comes down."
Traders said, the price will decrease with the increase of supply within the next couple of days.
Litchi Trader Hasmat Ali at Shaheb Bazar said, many growers are harvesting immature litchi with the hope of getting more profits.



