Wild elephants kill three in Mymensingh, Sherpur

Three men have been killed by wild elephants in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Sherpur, recently.



HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: A village doctor was killed after being attacked by an Indian wild elephant in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Idris Mia, 50, a resident of Kandapara Village under Gazirbhita Union in the upazila.

According to police, a herd of Indian elephants attacked intruded a Boro paddy field in Gabrakhali border area at around 10 pm. At that time, locals chased the herd of the elephants with sticks to protect the crops. It angered the elephants. At one point, an elephant trampled village doctor Idris Mia when he stepped forward.

Locals rescued him, but he died after being taken to home.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Haluaghat Police Station (PS) Shahinuzzaman Khan confirmed the matter.



SHERPUR: Two men were killed in separate elephant attacks in Sreebardi and Nalitabari upazilas of the district recently.

A man was killed after being attacked by a wild elephant in Sreebardi Upazila on Monday night.

Deceased Abdul Hamid, 50, was a resident of Hatibar Tilapara area.

According to Forest Department, a herd of elephants entered a Boro paddy field in Haluahati Village in the evening. At that time, locals chased the elephants with sticks to protect the crops. It angered the elephants. At one point, an elephant trampled farmer Abdul Hamid when he stepped forward.

Later on, he was rescued in critical condition and taken to Sherpur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Forest Department Balijuri Range Officer Rabiul Islam confirmed the matter.

Meanwhile, a man, who was injured after being trampled by a wild elephant in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday night, died in a hospital recently.



The incident took place in Kalapani area adjacent to Modhutila Eco Park in the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Bijoy Sangma, 52, son of Stephen Marak, a resident of Purba Samaschura Village under Puragaon Union of the upazila.



According to the deceased's family members and locals, wild elephants often destroyed their paddy fields. On April 25, Bijoy came to know that a herd of elephants came to his paddy field. He rushed there and attempted to drive away the elephants. At that time, an elephant trampled him, leaving Bijoy critically injured.



Relatives rescued him and rushed to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Sherpur Sadar Hospital.



Later on, he succumbed to his injuries on April 27 while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.



Nalitabari PS OC Emdadul Haque said an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

However, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Khristhafar Himal Ritchil gave a donation of Tk 25,000 to the deceased's family members.

