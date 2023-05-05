Safia Khatun

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Safia Khatun, mother of social worker Kabir Bablu and Daulatpur School for Autistic Children Head Teacher Apex Shiyan Abu Saleh Maznul Kabir Panna, died of old-age complication at her residence at Haringachhi of Rifaitpur Union in the upazila of the district on Tuesday noon. She was 85.

Her namaz-e-janaza was held on Haringachhi Primary School premises after Magrib prayers.

Later on, she was buried at her family graveyard in the area.

She left behind his four sons, three daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn her death.



Abdul Aziz

MADHUPUR, TANGAIL: Freedom Fighter (FF) Abdul Aziz Joarder of Madhupur Upazila in the district died in Dhaka at 6:30 pm on Friday. He was 73.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Koyra Government Primary School premises in Paiska Union at 11 am on Saturday.

Later on, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in the upazila.

FF Abdul Aziz left behind his wife, one son, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

