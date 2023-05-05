16 people found dead in 11 districts

A total of 16 people including five minor children and a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in 11 districts- Khagrachhari, Dinajpur, Jamalpur, Brahmanbaria, Kurigram, Patuakhali, Rangpur, Sirajganj, Narayanganj, Bogura and Rajshahi, in recent times.



KHAGRACHHARI: Two men were found dead in separate incidents in Dighinala and Ramgarh upazilas of the district recently.

Police recovered the body of a young man from Dighinala Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Karmaker, 33, son of late Tapan Karmakar, a resident of Sudheer Member Para area under Boalkhali Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man on the side of a road in Jamtali area in the morning and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body from the scene.

Local shopkeeper Michael Dash said Rahul Karmakar bought a Paan from his shop at 9 pm on Tuesday. Then, he left the shop saying he was going home after talking with his wife over phone.

Rupa Karmaker, wife of the deceased, said her husband informed her over phone that he was returning home from Bazar at around 9 pm. Rahul's mobile phone was found switched off from midnight, she added.

Jibon Karmaker, brother of the deceased, said they started searching for his brother as he did not return home even at around 12 am on Wednesday. Later on, they were informed that a body was lying on the side of the road in the morning. He also said that his brother was killed.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dighinala Police Station (PS) Muhammad Ali said the body bore several injury marks on his head, back and its various parts.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the incident, the OC added.

On the other hand, police have recovered the body of a garments trader from his rented house in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The incident took place in Ramgarh Maddhya Bazaar area of the upazila at around 10 am.

The deceased was identified as Nitai Das, 45, son of Babu Ruhini Das, hailed from Jafor Nagar area under Sayeedpur Union of Sitakunda Upazila in Chattogram District. He was a hawker of cloths in the market.

According to the deceased's family members and locals, Nitai used to trade clothes in various areas of the district. On Friday morning, the neighbours of the deceased saw the hanging body of him and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it Khagrachhari Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Ramgarh PS SI Shamsul Amin confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action will be taken after investigation.



DINAJPUR: The blood-stained body of an elderly man was recovered by police from a grass field in Birampur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Wahed Munshi, 80, a resident of Bhabanipur Munsipara Village of the upazila.

According to police, locals spotted the blood-stained body of the man in a grass field in that village and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Birampur PS OC Sumon Kumar Mahanto confirmed the matter.



SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Police recovered the bodies of a former union parishad (UP) member and his son from the Jamuna River in Sarishabari Upazila of the district in two days.

The deceased were identified Ripon Talukdar, 46, a former member of Chargirish UP in the upazila, and his son Ashiq Talukder, 13.

The body of Ripon Talukdar was recovered on Monday evening and his son's body was recovered on Tuesday morning from the river in Chargirish area of the upazila.

According to police, the man along with his son left his house on Sunday evening to go to his in-law's house and had been missing since then. Later on, locals spotted the body of the UP member in the river and informed police. Being informed, police recovered Ripon's body from the scene on Monday evening.

On Tuesday morning, the body of Ashiq was recovered by police from the same area.

Kazipur PS OC Shyamal Kumar Dutt said the bodies were sent to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

However, legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



BRAHMANBARIA: The bodies of two missing children were recovered from a pond in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Monday a day after they went missing.

The deceased were identified as Arafat Khan, 9, son of Anam Khan, a resident of Satirpara Dakshin Village, and Samir, 8, son of Shipan Mia, a resident of Khatinga Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that the two boys went missing from their maternal house on Sunday afternoon. Later on, locals spotted their bodies floating in a pond in Satirpara Village on Monday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Bijoynagar PS OC Razun Ahmmed confirmed the matter.



RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM: A minor child and a man were found dead in separate incidents in Rajarhat Upazila of the district in three days.

Police recovered the body of a minor child from a rail line in the upazila on Sunday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about six to seven months, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the newborn child lying on Teesta-Kurigram Railway Line in Tagraihaat area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

On the other hand, the body of a man was recovered from a paddy field in the upazila on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Amal Chandra Roy, 50, a resident of Chhatrajit Baruapara Village under Chhenai Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Amal Chandra went to visit his paddy field in the area at around 12 pm on Friday, but did not return.

Later on, the family saw his body lying in an irrigation canal of the paddy field after searching.

They, later, recovered the body and brought it to the house.

The deceased's brother Niasha Chandra said Amal Chandra was an epilepsy patient.

Local UP Chairman Sadequl Islam Nuru confirmed the incident.



PATUAKHALI: Two people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in Dashmina and Bauphal upazilas of the district recently.

Police recovered the body of a housewife from a field in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Laili Begum, 45, wife of Forkan Shikder, a resident of Rongopaldi Village under Ward No. 3 of Rongopaldi Union in the upazila.

Local UP Member Shawkat Hossain said Laili Begum had a feud with her husband over family matters for a long time. Several arbitration meetings were held over the issue. However, Forkan's second wife Mamtaz Begum came to his house three days back and since then they locked into fight more often.



On Saturday morning, locals saw the body of Laili Begum in the field and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Later on, police have detained three people including the deceased's husband and his second wife for interrogation from Auliapur Village while they were trying to escape, said Dashmina PS OC Md Mehedi Hasan.



Samsul Haque, father of the deceased, demanded justice over the killing and said, "Forkan along with his second wife killed my daughter mercilessly."

Legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.

On the other hand, police recovered the hanging body of a man from his father-in-law's house in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Oliullah, 28, son of son of Md Kalam Hawlader, a resident of Dakshin Beelbilash Village under Bauphal Sadar Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Oliullah went to visit his father-in-law's house in Nimdi Tanterkathi Village under Nazirpur Union of the upazila on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Later on, he was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in that house at around 9 am on Tuesday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bauphal PS OC ATM Arichul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.



RANGPUR: Police recovered the body of an Ayurvedic practitioner from a corn field in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mandel Mia, 55, a resident of Ishwarpur Sardarpara Village in the upazila.

According to police sources, locals spotted the body of the man in a corn field in Lahirir Hat area in the evening and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Rangpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Rangpur Sadar Kotwali PS OC Sushanta Kumar Roy confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



SIRAJGANJ: Members of River Police recovered the body of a young man, who went missing after falling from a boat in the Jamuna River early Tuesday, from the river in Chowhali Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Shawkat Sarkar, 30, a resident of the upazila.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Chowhali River Police Outpost Sub-Inspector (SI) Shamsul Haque said Shawkat along with his brother and nephew went to the river to catch fish early Tuesday. At that time, he accidently fell from the boat and drowned when he was returning home.

On Friday afternoon, locals saw the body was floating in the river and informed police.

Being informed, police went there and recovered the body.

Legal steps will be taken in this regard, the SI added.



RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ: The body of a fifth-grader, who went missing after being hit by a bulkhead in the Shitalakshya River on Wednesday afternoon, was recovered from the river in Rupganj Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ushana Akhter, 12, daughter of Abu Saeed, a resident of Perab area of Sonargaon Upazila in the district. She was a fifth grader atJolshiri Sheikh Rasel Cantonment School.

Ichapur River Police Station SI Mahabub said a bulkhead hit Ushana's boat on Wednesday afternoon when she along with her family members and other passengers were crossing the river by a boat.

"Ten passengers of the boat including Ushana drowned at that time. Though nine passengers were managed to swim ashore but the girl went missing," Mahabub said.

Being informed, Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel started rescue operation but failed to rescue the girl.

On Friday morning, locals saw the body of the girl floating in the river in Baniadi Sluice Gate area on Friday morning and recovered it.

River Police seized bulkhead and arrested four people in this connection, the official added.



BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a teenage boy from a paddy field in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Malek Sarder, 15, son of Hasmat Ali, a resident of Chenga area of the upazila.

The deceased's relatives said the boy went missing on Thursday night. Later on, local people spotted his body in a paddy field on Friday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the paddy field and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Dupchanchia PS Inspector Abdur Rashid confirmed the incident.



BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: The body of a minor girl, who went missing in the Padma River in Bagha Upazila of the district, has been recovered on Tuesday noon.



The deceased was identified as Rekha Khatun, 8, daughter of Rezzak Ali of Beelbaria Village under Lalpur Upazila of Natore District.



Local sources said Rekha along with his mother Ferdousi Khatun came to visit the house of her maternal grandfather Nazim Uddin in Chakrajapur area of the upazila on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr.

On Monday, Rekha and three others were taking bath in the river. At one stage of bathing, she went missing there.



Later on, her body was found floating in the river in Raita area under Daulatpur Upazila of Kushtia District at around 12 pm on Tuesday after 22 hours of her missing.

Chakrajapur Union Parishad Chairman DM Bablu Monwar confirmed the incident.



