Logang bridge at Panchhahi turns risky

PANCHAHI, KHAGRACHHARI, May 4: Two edges of Logang bridge in Panchhahi Upazila of the district have got collapsed due to weak approach and poor carpeting.



In order to facilitate communication, a total of nine bridges have been built over Panchhari-Dudhokchhara Road. These bridges are eye-soothing. Logang bridge is one of these.



The bridges were constructed on November 9 last year; these bridges were opened virtually by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



A recent visit found both edges of the bridge, from south to north, collapsed by over one foot. Now CNG-auto, battery-run TomTom, and motor cycles are crossing over the bridge taking high risks.

A local construction mechanic said, angle boxes of the both sides of the bridge were not properly filled; if the edges are not repaired before the next rainy season, these will develop more, causing pressure on the bridge.



An experienced engineer said, edges have got collapsed as slabs were not given in the first approach while the final carpeting was not filled properly. That is why, the edges have dived down, he added.

Sub-Assistant Engineer of Roads and Highways-Khagrachhahi Ronen Chakma said, two edges will be repaired rapidly.

