Afif named captain for unofficial Test series

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 15-memmber Bangladesh-A squad on Thursday for the four-day matches against visiting West Indies-A.





Dropped white-ball national player Afif Hossain, who never played a Test for Bangladesh, named the captain of the troop, in which a bunch of players have experiences to play Test matches for Bangladesh in recent past.





Zakir Hasan, who made his Test debut in December last year against India and scored 184 runs from two Tests he played including brilliant 100-run knock on debut.





The opener however, missed the one-off Test against Ireland due to injury. Shadman Islam, Saif Hasan and Mahmudul Hasan Joy are the three more names in the squad, who played in Bangladesh Test side as openers.







Naim Sheikh, the 5th opener in the squad was specialist T20i opener for a long time is also never played an international Test match so far.





Off-spinning all-rounder Naeem Hasan was once a regular face in Bangladesh Test side, will accompany rising stars like Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Ripon Mondol, who are in BCB's radar to make international debut like Jaker Ali Anik (WK).







Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain and Mushfique Hasan are the HP players in the squad.





West Indies-A will enter in the Tiger's den on May 11 to play three unofficial Tests, the first of which will be held between May 16 and 19 while the next two matches are slated for commence on May 23 and 30 respectively. Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host all three matches.Squad:Afif Hossain Dhrubo (Captain), Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Saif Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Jaker Ali Anik (WK), Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Naeem Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mushfique Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol.