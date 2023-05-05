Video
Sports

Bangladesh Womens tour of Sri Lanka

Guests conceded defeat after batting collapse

Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Women's tour of Sri LankaBangladesh Women's Cricket team lost the third of the three-match ODI series against their Sri Lankan counterpart on Thursday by 58 runs in the rain interrupted affair to lose the series 1-0.

Toss delayed by rain and the match was revised to 30-over a side affair. Sri Lanka opted to bat first and posted 186 runs for five wickets from 30 overs ridding on the bat of skipper Chamari Athapaththu, Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari.

Athapaththu scored 64 runs off 60 balls with six fours and four sixes while Samarawickrama remained unbeaten on five shorts of a fifty from 48 deliveries.

Dilhari conversely, created tinny storm in the middle at late overs to pile-up 25 off 15. Besides, Vishmi Gunaratne scored 17 runs, Anushka Sanjeewani 12 and Nilakshi de Silva collected 11 runs.

Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter and newcomer Sultana Khatun shared one wicket each.

Needing 187 runs, visitors lost both the openers cheaply as Shamima Sultana got out on five and Murshida Khatun departed on 16. One-down whiffer Sobhana Mostary returned to the dugout scoring 11 runs.

Couple of tinny bucks from skipper Nigar Sultana Joty (37) and Fargana Hoque Pinky (24) were hardly enough for Bangladesh to remain in the race.
 
After the departure of Joty and Pinky, none of the rest batter even could reach a two-digit figure as Bangladesh were bowled out for 128 runs in the penultimate delivery of the game.

The series is the part of ICC Women's Super League and earlier two matches of the series were abandoned due to persistent rain.

However, the two sides will engage for three-match WT20i series. The Twenty20 matches will be held on May 9, 11 and 12 correspondingly before which the travelers will play a T20 warm-up match on May 7.



