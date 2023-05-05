Abahani keep winning spree in DPL after Afif’s ton

Afif Hossain struck his first century in this season while Pakistan recruit Khushdil Shah claimed six wickets in a gem of bowling as Abahani Limited retained their top spot in Dhaka Premier League with a facile 42-run win over Prime Bank Cricket Club in their second match of the super league phase at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium on Thursday.





Prime Bank were expected to give Abahani a tough fight after coming off with a 173-run victory against Legends of Rupganj in the previous game.







Abahani however beat their archrivals Mohammedan by a narrow 8-run margin in the last game but hardly gave Prime Bank any chance to put up a fight.





Afif Hossain struck an unbeaten 111 off 101 with six fours and five sixes to help Abahani post a decent 285-5, a score that they defended comprehensively, thanks to Khushdil Shah's 6-49. His bowling indeed bundled Prime Bank out for 243 in 45.4 overs.





Anamul Haque Bijoy and Naim Sheikh the two openers of Abahani who enjoyed a superb form in the group phase, failed to make in big in super league but still provided the side a 55-run partnership after Abahani were asked to bat first.





Bijoy made 31 while Naim scored 26 before both of them got out in quick succession.





Afif held firm and got an ably support from skipper Mosaddek Hossain Saikat as they duo combined for a 140-run partnership for the fourth wicket to help Abahani reach a strong position. Mosaddek hit four fours and as many sixes in his 76 ball-67.





Mahedi Hasan and Kashif Bhatt took two wickets apiece for Prime Bank which lost opener Shahadat Hossain Dipu (5) cheaply while chasing the target.





Zakir Hasan, fresh from a century in the previous game and Prantik Nowrose Nabil kept the side in the hunt until leg-spinner Rishad broke through with the wicket of Zakir who made 57.





In the day's other match, Legends of Rupganj edged Gazi Group Cricketers by four wickets while Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club thrashed Mohammedan by 85 runs.





In the relegation league, Shinepukur Cricket Club beat Dhaka Leopards by five wickets. This was second defeat of Leopards after being beaten by Agrani Club by one wicket in the previous match, which ensured their relegation to first division.







Agrani and Shinepukur will face off in the last game to confirm their stay in the DPL. The looser of the game will be relegated straightway.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club bounced back to winning way in the super league phase after beating Mohammedan Sporting Club by 85 runs through DLS method in a rain-hit game at BKSP-3 ground.





This was the defending champions Sheikh Jamal's first win in the super league, having been stunned by Gazi Group Cricketers by seven wickets in the previous match.





Mohammedan on the other hand, lost their both of the games in the Super League.





Put into bat first, Fazle Rabbi hit an unbeaten 93 off 86, smashing six fours and five sixes and captain Nurul Hasan Sohan blasted 60 ball-70 as Sheikh Jamal reached 259-4 in 47 overs. The rain then arrived to reduce the game as Mohammedan's target was set for 277 in 47 by DLS method.





Mohammedan were bowled out for 191 in 40.5 overs after being run through by Taibur Rahman who scalped 4-24. He was ably supported by Arif Ahmed's 3-35.





A stellar allround show of Indian recruit Chirag Jani anchored Legends of Rupganj to a four-wicket win over Gazi Group Cricketers at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium .





Rupganj got a 173-run thrashing at the hands of Prime Bank in the previous game while Gazi came off with a stunning seven-wicket win over Sheikh Jamal.





Being sent to bat first, Gazi Group Cricketers were bowled out for 265-9, riding on identical 77 runs of Farhad Hossain and SM Meherob Hasan. Anamul Haque was the other notable scorer with 31 ball-49 not out.





Tanbir Hyder bagged 4-37 for Rupganj and Al Amin Hossain took 2-25.





Chirag Jani who picked up one wicket in bowling, hammered 81 off 73 with seven fours and two sixes as Rupganj raced to the victory in just 47.1 overs with 269-6. Opener Parvez Hossain Emon made 57 off 54 with five fours and four sixes to set the platform up front.





Khushdil then got into act and scythed down the middle order in a gem of bowling. Nabil who made team-best 57 was also the victim of Khushdil.Mohammedan vs Sheikh JamalMahmudullah Riyad made team-high 40 and captain Imrul Kayes added 33.Legends of Rupganj vs Gazi Group CricketersTipu Sultan and Mahmudul Hasan bagged two wickets apiece for Gazi Group. �BSS