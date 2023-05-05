Fastest women's bowler Ismail retires from international cricket

CAPE TOWN, MAY 4: South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail, who is credited with sending down the quickest delivery in women's cricket, announced her retirement from the international game on Wednesday.





During the T20 World Cup semi-final against England in Cape Town in February she bowled a 128kmh (80mph) delivery - the fastest recorded in the women's game.





Ismail, 34, said in a statement issued by Cricket South Africa that she wanted to spend more time with her family but would continue to be available to play in domestic Twenty20 tournaments around the world.





She ended her international career on a high when she was a member of the first South African team, men or women, to reach a World Cup final.







She took two for 26 in the final against Australia in Cape Town but it was not enough to prevent Australia winning their fifth title. �AFP