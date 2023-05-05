Video
Home Countryside

Unripe jackfruit curry gains popularity at Dighinala

Published : Friday, 5 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI, May 4: The popularity of unripe jackfruit is continuing to increase in Dighinala Upazila of the district.

The vegetable curry of unripe jackfruit cooked in hilly hotels is becoming popular to tourists.
Unripe jackfruit is must in cooking Panchan (special-mixed curry) of 101 vegetable items on the occasion of Bizu, Sangai, and Boisa Choit festivals.   
 
Dhanabi Chakma, 28, of Babuchharh area came to haat to sell unripe jackfruit. He said, the demand of unripe jackfruit is higher than ripe jackfruit. A medium-sized unripe jackfruit is selling at Tk 20-23 while big one at Tk 40-50.

Sonabi Chakma (Jeki), wife of Dighinala Chakma Sanskritik Gousti Director Ananda Mohan Chakma, said, "Unripe jackfruit curry is very popular to hilly people. Jackfruit curry is cooked with shrimp or dry shrimp. On the occasion of our biggest Bizu festival, we cook Panchan of 101vegetable items including unripe jackfruit. Now we also cook Biriani and Kaban of unripe jackfruit."
Marzina Begum and Hena Aktar said, "Earlier we would eat mixed curry of jackfruit and vegetables on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh. Still now we frequently eat curry of dry fish and unripe jackfruit."
Dighinala Agriculture Officer Md Shahdat Hossain said, jackfruit is nutritionally rich containing huge quantities of Vitamin-A, Thiamine, Calcium, Potassium, Iron, Sodium, and Zinc; jackfruit contains huge carbohydrate and protein but having less fat.
Both ripe and unripe jackfruits are very useful for human health, he added.



