RAJSHAHI, May 4: Bangladesh Railway (BR) fined 72 passengers of an inter-city train Tk 26,100 for travelling without tickets from Rajshahi to Dhaka.



BR Western Region General Manager Asim Kumar Talukder led the special ticket checking drive on Tuesday night in inter-city 'Dhumketu Express' train in the district.



The railway official said that the released amount has been deposited in the state treasury immediately.