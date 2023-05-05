Nine people electrocuted in eight districts

Nine people including two minor children and a teenage girl have been electrocuted in separate incidents in eight districts- Satkhira, Bhola, Kurigram, Bandarban, Lalmonirhat, Noakhali, Dinajpur and Jamalpur, recently.



SATKHIRA: A farmer was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The incident took place in Bakchara area under Agardari Union in the upazila at around 9 am.

The deceased was identified as Yakub Ali Sarder, 50, son of Abdul Majid Sarder, a resident of the same area.



Local sources said Yakub Ali came in contact with live electricity in the morning while he was thrashing paddy with an electric motor on the yard of his house, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members with the help of locals rescued him and took to Satkhira Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Yakub dead, said Agardari Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Kabir Hossain Milon.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Satkhira Sadar Police Station (PS) Abu Jihad Md Fakhrul Alam confirmed the incident.

BHOLA: A local leader of Awami League (AL) was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning while visiting his poultry farm.

Deceased Md Mohsin, 45, was the general secretary (GS) of Ward No. 7 Unit of AL in Shibpur Union under the upazila. He was was also the owner of a spicy factory.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Mohsin came in contact with a live electric wire at around 6am at his poultry farm next to the house while he went to visit there after performing Fazr prayers, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bhola Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the AL leader dead.

Being informed, police have recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.

Bhola Sadar PS OC Shahin Fakir confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case has been filed in this connection.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was electrocuted in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Badhan Sarker, 17, son of Dulal Sarker, a resident of Dharmapur Village under Kashipur Union in the upazila. He was a tenth grader at Kashipur High School and the GS of Kashipur Bazar Unit of BCL.

Local sources said Badhan came in contact with a live electric wire in the house at around 10:30 pm, which left him severely injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to neighbouring Nageshwari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

Fulbari PS OC Fazlur Rahman confirmed the incident.



BANDARBAN: Two minor children have been electrocuted in Alikadam Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Rifatul Islam, 3, son of Manjur Alam, and Faijam, 2, son of Manir Ahmed. Both of them were residents of Reparpari Bazar area in the upazila.

It was learnt that the two children came in contact with an electric wire of a water pump next to their house at night while they were playing beside it, which left them seriously injured.

They were rescued by locals and taken to Alikadam Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Lama PS OC Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

LALMONIRHAT: A farmer was electrocuted in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Dheerendranath Chengtoo, 50, a resident of Kayardola Village under Chalbala Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that the farmer came in contact with an electric wire of a water pump while working in a paddy field in Kayardola area in the morning. He died on the spot.

Later on, the family members recovered the body from the paddy field.

NOAKHALI: A teenage girl was electrocuted in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Nasnin Sultana Jitu, 13, daughter of Belal Hossain, a resident of Pashchim Jahajmara Village under No. 1 Char Jabbar Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Jitu came in contact with live electricity while she was connecting her mobile phone with a charger in the house, which left the girl critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and immediately took to Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.



Assistant Sub-Inspector of Char Jabbar PS Abdul Waled confirmed the incident.



CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: An elderly man along with his cow was electrocuted in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Monday noon.



The deceased was identified as Abdul Jabbar, 60, son of Jhoru Fakir, a resident of Joypur Purba Para Village under Bhiyail Union in the upazila.



Local sources said Abdul Jabbar was fetching grass to his cow near an irrigation pump owned by Julfikar Hossain Dulu in the area at around 12:30 pm. At that time, the cow came in contact with an electric wire. Abdul Jabbar was also electrocuted and died on the spot while he was trying to save the cow.



Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Khalid Hasan, Chirirbandar PS OC Md Bazlur Rashid and DGM of Palli Bidyut Md Abdur Quader visited the scene and provided a financial assistance of Tk 25,000 to the deceased's family members.



SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A man was electrocuted in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.



The incident took place in Dharabarsha Village under Kamrabad Union of the upazila at around 3 pm.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Manna Fakir, 55, son of late Idhu Fakir, a resident of the village.



According to the deceased's family members, Mannan went to his paddy field for work in the morning. In the middle of his work he came in contact with an electric wire when he was trying to drink water from an irrigation pump, which left him critically injured.



Locals rushed him to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor Dr Saleha Khanom Priyanka declared him dead.



Sarishabari PS OC Muhammad Mohabbat Kabir confirmed the incident.



