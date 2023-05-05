Life-term convict nabbed after 30 yrs

FENI, May 4: A life-term convict who chopped his elder brother to death 30 years back in Chhagalnaiya Upazila of the district was arrested by RAB on Wednesday night. Convict Abul Khair, son of Oli Ahmed of Dakkhin Ballabour Village under the upazila, was arrested from Potia in Chattogram.

In 1993, Khair chopped his own brother to death. Since then he had been remaining absconded in different areas of the country using different names.

RAB sources said, the arrestee will be handed over to the court through Chhagalnaiya Police Station. It was told at a press conference. The press conference was attended by RAB-7 Commander Mohammad Sadikul Islam and Assistant Superintendent of Police Rabiul Hasan Sarkar.



