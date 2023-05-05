Lightning kills nine people in 6 dists

Nine people including two women have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in six districts- Satkhira, Pabna, Netrakona, Pirojpur, Sirajganj and Bogura, recently.

SATKHIRA: A woman was killed by lightning strike in Tala Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Jayanti Dhar, 45, wife of Dilip Dhar, a resident of Mirzapur Purbapara area under Patkelghata Police Station (PS) in the upazila.

Local sources said the woman, mother of two children, was returning house from a paddy field in the area in the afternoon. At that time, thunderbolt struck on her, which left her critically injured.

Locals rescued her and took to a village doctor, where she was declared dead.

PABNA: Three people were killed after being struck by lightning in different areas of the district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Enamul Haque, 18, son of Abdul Majid, Moniruzzaman, 40, and Rafiqul Islam, 42.

Ekdanta Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Liakat Hossain said thunderbolt struck on Enamul when he was cutting grass in the field at 3 pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Aminpur PS Aminul Islam Amin said Moniruzzaman was working in a field near his house and then he died after being struck by lightning on his way home.

According to Sujanagar PS OC Abdul Hannan, Rafiq was also working in a field when he was struck by lightning during the rain at around 3 pm. He died on the spot.

NETRAKONA: A farmer was killed after being struck by lightning in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Mustafa, 50, son of Ahmed Hussain, a resident of Hatbarenga Moddya Para Village under the upazila.

According to local sources, lightning struck on the man when he was working on his house premises, which left him dead on the spot.

Purbadhala PS OC Saiful Islam confirmed the incident.

PIROJPUR: A woman and four cows were killed by lightning strike in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Hosneara Begum, 35, wife of Abdus Salam Khalifa, a resident of Noli Village under Sapleja Union in the upazila.

Locals said thunderbolt struck on Hosneara at around 2 pm when he went outside of the house to bring her cattle back to home amid rain. She died on the spot.

Local UP Chairman Md Miraz confirmed the incident.

On the same day, four cows were also killed by lightning strike in the upazila.

The incident took place in Patakata Village under Daudkhali Union.

The cows belong to Abdur Rouf, a resident of the area.

SIRAJGANJ: two people were killed as lightning struck on them in Bagdumur Village under Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were identified the deceased as Abdul Malek, son of Nasim Khan, and Md Soleman Sheikh, son of Abdul Majid Sheikh, residents of the village. Both of them were farmers by profession.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck on them when they were returning home after finishing their work in the field. They were critically injured at that time.

The injured were rescued and rushed to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Sirajganj Sadar PS Inspector Sumon Kumar Das confirmed the matter.

BOGURA: an elderly man was killed after being struck by lightning in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The incident took place in Singjani Village under Burail Union in the upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Lokman Ali, 60, a resident of the village.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck on Lokman Ali in the afternoon while he was cutting grass in a field, which left him dead on the spot.

Burail UP Chairman Ziaur Rahman confirmed the matter.

