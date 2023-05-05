Video
Home Countryside

Man arrested for killing mother in Bogura

Published : Friday, 5 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, May 4: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man on Wednesday noon allegedly for killing his mother in Sariakandi Upazila of the district.
The arrested is Momin, 30, son late Siddique Pramanik, a resident of Kutubpur area in the upazila.
RAB-12 Bogura Camp officials said in a press release that on April 27, Momin beat up his daughter over family feud. When his mother Kazli Begum alias Moyna Begum, 70, went to resist him and protect her granddaughter, he hit her with a stick and fled away from the scene. Moyna Begum was critically injured at that time.
Family members rushed her to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on April 28 while undergoing treatment.
A case was filed with Sariakandi Police Station (PS) regarding the incident and since then police were trying to arrest him.
On Wednesday noon, acting on a tip-off, members of RAB-12 and RAB-10, in a joint drive, arrested Momin from Keraniganj Upazila in Dhaka.
Later on, he was handed over to the PS concerned, the press release added.


