Friday, 5 May, 2023, 1:10 PM
Home Countryside

Subscribers suffer for manpower shortage at Kulaura PDB

Published : Friday, 5 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR, May 4: Electricity subscribers in Kulaura Upazila of the district are experiencing untold sufferings due to power crisis. Particularly, it was severe during the month of Ramadan.
According to sources at the Power Development Board (PDB), because of technical manpower and transport crises in the sale and distribution division, the power supply can't be managed properly.

Locals said, the electricity outage continues for a long time during these times.   

PDB authorities said, they are hiccupping to supply electricity. The electricity is being supplied to thousands of subscribers of Upazila Health Complex, Brahmanbazar, Ghagtia, Nursery, Quadirpur, and Sirajnagar through seven feeders.
In order to ensure uninterrupted power supply, there are supposed to have 64 officers and employees including the executive engineer in these feeders. But only 31 ones are running these feeders. A total of 41 posts have been lying vacant for a long time.
At present, each shift is being conducted by three technical employees to keep up supply of electricity in the upazila having hills, tea gardens, and Haors. At the shifting time, many subscribers under these feeders make complaint.
If two technical teams comprising three men each along with necessary vehicles work in three shifts, subscribers' suffering will come down.
Executive Engineer (Sale and Distribution) of PDB-Kulaura Rasel Ahmed said, the authorities have been informed in a letter about crises of technical manpower and transport.
If nine technical employees are appointed on an emergency basis, or permission is given for adopting manpower on work and wage basis, and three more motor cycles are allocated, the power service speed will go up further, he added. He drew the attention of the authorities concerned in addressing these problems in order to reduce subscribers' sufferings.


