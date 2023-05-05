Video
Friday, 5 May, 2023, 1:10 PM
Jaishankar holds talks with Lavrov at regional meet

Published : Friday, 5 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

BENAULIM, May 4: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held wide-ranging talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on overall bilateral cooperation, the Ukraine conflict and regional as well as global issues of mutual interest.

The talks took place at a beach resort in Benaulim on the sidelines of a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The Russian foreign minister landed in Goa this morning to attend the SCO conclave, a day after Russia accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones in an unsuccessful attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Jaishankar and Mr Lavrov reviewed overall trajectory of bilateral engagement in the backdrop of the global geopolitical upheaval, people familiar with the matter said.

There is no clarity yet on whether trade-related issues figured in the talks.

India has been pressing Russia for urgently addressing the trade imbalance that has been in favour of Moscow.

India's trade deficit with Russia jumped significantly in the last few months after it procured significant volumes of discounted crude oil from that country in the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis.

The SCO is an influential economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations.    NDTV


« PreviousNext »

