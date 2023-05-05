Video
Kremlin Drone Attack

Russia accuses US of masterminding

Kremlin \'lying\' about US role in drone attack: W House

Published : Friday, 5 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Kremlin 'lying' about US role in drone attack: W HouseMOSCOU, May 4: Moscow on Thursday accused the US of masterminding a drone attack on the Kremlin, a charge denied by Washington, and said Ukrainian sabotage on Russian territory had reached "unprecedented momentum".

Moscow said President Vladimir Putin was working from the Kremlin the day after the attack, which it said was a Ukrainian attempt to kill him.  

"Decisions on such attacks are not made in Kyiv, but in Washington," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Kyiv only does what it is told to do."
"Washington should understand clearly that we know this," he said.

Ukraine has denied responsibility, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying "We do not attack Moscow or Putin."

The US also denied any involvement.

"We had nothing to do with this" John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said on MSNBC. "Peskov is just lying there, pure and simple."

Throughout its more than year-long offensive in Ukraine, Moscow has maintained that Kyiv is taking orders from the US -- accusing the West of leading a war against Russia by proxy.  

The Kremlin attack came as Russia prepares to mark one of its main holidays of May 9 -- celebrating the Soviet victory over the Nazis -- with a traditional military parade on Red Square.

It came after five days of extraordinary apparent sabotage attacks, including trains derailed by explosions and massive fires in annexed Crimea.

But the Kremlin insisted Thursday the parade will happen, despite the attacks in border regions and in the heart of Russian power, but under "strengthened" security.

It added that Putin does not plan "any address on this topic".

Moscow, did, however acknowledge that the country was facing an "unprecedented" wave of sabotage.

"The terrorist and sabotage activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are gaining unprecedented momentum," the Russian foreign ministry said.

Russia has opened a terrorism probe into the Moscow attack.

"What happened is subject to a thorough and operational investigation, the (special services) are working on it," Kremlin spokesman Peskov said.

"When to await the results depends on them."

Russia has not released official images of the drone attack. Unverified social media images showed a drone hitting the Kremlin Senate building.

Peskov said "two copper sheets" on the dome of the 18th-century building had been damaged by fire.
 
"They have been or will be replaced, everything will be like new. There is no other damage."  
 
On Thursday, Russia's southern Krasnodar and Rostov regions, both near Ukraine, reported drone strikes that caused fires.

Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said a drone strike set ablaze a refinery.

Shortly afterwards the governor of Russia's Rostov region, which also borders Ukraine, said a drone had hit a local refinery near the village of Kiselevka and caused an explosion and a fire.

As Moscow accused the US of planning the Kremlin attack, Ukraine's Zelensky arrived in The Hague.
 
Meanwhile, the White House on Wednesday denied any involvement in an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, after Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Washington of guiding Ukraine to launch the assault.

"We had nothing to do with this," said John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, on MSNBC.

"Peskov is just lying there, pure and simple," he added.

Russia alleges that Ukraine carried out a "terrorist attack" overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with two drones, aiming to kill President Vladimir Putin, a charge which Kyiv has denied.

Peskov, Putin's longtime press secretary, said earlier Wednesday that "decisions on such attacks are not made in Kyiv, but in Washington."

"Kyiv only does what it is told to do," he added.

The incident at the Kremlin comes amid several other recent explosions and trail derailments on Russian and occupied Ukrainian territory.    AFP



