Zelensky pays surprise visit to Netherlands

THE HAGUE, May 4: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at Amsterdam's airport late Wednesday for an unannounced visit to the Netherlands, with a trip to the International Criminal Court on his agenda, local media reported.



Dutch news agency ANP said Zelensky, making his first visit to the Netherlands, landed at Schiphol airport after attending a Nordic summit in Helsinki.



ANP published a dark photo of an aircraft, claiming it was the Dutch government plane probably carrying the Ukrainian leader.



Zelensky will visit the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is based in The Hague, the news agency said.



In March, he issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.



The Ukrainian president is also expected to deliver a speech in The Hague entitled "No peace without justice for Ukraine", according to public broadcaster NOS.



A meeting with Dutch MPs is planned, as well as talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, ANP reported, citing unnamed sources.



The Netherlands has pledged both financial and military support to Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February 2022.



The EU nation announced last month that it would buy 14 Leopard 2 tanks with Denmark to give to Kyiv, which is demanding more heavy weapons.



Zelensky made another surprise visit to Finland on Wednesday, promising that this year would be "decisive" in dealing with Russia. AFP



