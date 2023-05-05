Video
Atletico overtake Real Madrid with Cadiz rout

Published : Friday, 5 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

BARCELONA, MAY 4: Antoine Griezmann shone as Atletico Madrid thrashed Cadiz 5-1 on Wednesday to climb above rivals Real Madrid into second in La Liga.

Diego Simeone's side are a point above the champions but 13 behind leaders Barcelona, who just need two more points to clinch the title.

Struggling Valencia earned a 1-1 draw with fifth-placed Villarreal but remain in 17th place, level on points with Getafe, 18th, who beat Celta Vigo 1-0.

Griezmann broke the deadlock in the second minute and added a second to give Atletico a comfortable lead against Cadiz and continue his own superb form.

The French forward has 13 goals and 13 assists this season in La Liga.

With Griezmann pulling the strings, the Rojiblancos have been the division's best side in 2023.    �AFP


