Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 May, 2023, 1:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

PSG boosts security after protests target Neymar and Messi

Published : Friday, 5 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

PARIS, MAY 4: Paris Saint-Germain have ordered extra security at the club's training ground and at the homes of Lionel Messi and Neymar after protests by fans angry over recent results at the Ligue 1 leaders, sources close to the club told AFP on Thursday.

Several hundred PSG supporters gathered outside club headquarters on Wednesday evening where they set off smoke flares and sang hostile chants about underperforming stars Messi, Neymar and Italian midfielder Marco Verratti.

Some of them, dressed in black, then travelled to Neymar's home in a wealthy suburb west of Paris where they chanted "Neymar, get lost".

"Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the unacceptable and insulting actions of a small group of individuals," a club statement said on Wednesday evening.

"Whatever the differences of opinion, nothing justifies such behaviour."

Neymar, who has been plagued by injuries at PSG and is out until the end of the season, reacted by writing on Instagram: "Don't let people put you in their storm. Put them in your peace."

The club decided to boost security at its training ground and outside the homes of the players singled out during the protests, two sources told AFP, asking not to be named.

Some of the fans had indicated "they wanted to do the same thing every evening," one of the sources said.

The protesters left "calmly, several minutes after their arrival" without any clashes with police, the source added.

Messi's future at PSG was plunged into doubt on Wednesday after he was suspended for two weeks for travelling to Saudi Arabia to fulfil a commercial role without the club's permission.

The 35-year-old World Cup-winning Argentinian is out of contract at the end of the season, with a host of clubs including Barcelona reportedly keen to sign him.

Messi played the whole game in PSG's 3-1 home defeat by Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

He was recently jeered by a section of the PSG support, who see him as a symbol of all the club  -- owned by Qatar Sports Investments, a subsidiary of the Gulf country's sovereign wealth fund -- have done wrong in focusing on superstar signings while failing to build a genuinely competitive team.

Messi has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season and is the leading assist provider in Ligue 1, with 15.

However, his form since leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar has declined along with that of most of the PSG team.

PSG's insipid performance against Lorient was a sixth defeat in 17 Ligue 1 matches in 2023.

But they remain five points clear of Marseille at the top of the table with five games remaining.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Afif named captain for unofficial Test series
Guests conceded defeat after batting collapse
Abahani keep winning spree in DPL after Afif’s ton
Fastest women's bowler Ismail retires from international cricket
Pakistan register first ODI series win over New Zealand in 12 years
Cricket chiefs recommend fines for players in Yorkshire racism scandal
Natural-born goalscorer Haaland already a Premier League record-breaker
Atletico overtake Real Madrid with Cadiz rout


Latest News
Napoli end 33-year wait for Serie A title
‘Shoot-at-sight’ orders issued after violence in India’s Manipur
Concerts returning after Eid with 'Rock N Rhythm 3.0: Tribute Fiesta'
PM to attend Commonwealth summit Friday afternoon
27,000 Yaba tablets, 1-kg heroin seized in C'nawabganj
Death toll N’ganj steel mill blast rises to 3
Teengaer drowns in Padma
61 held in anti-narcotics drives
Death toll from N’ganj re-rolling mill explosion rises to two
Rohingya team leaves for Myanmar to inspect situation before repatriation
Most Read News
Soyabean oil price at Tk 199 per litre raising by Tk 12
Khaleda to return home from hospital in the afternoon
JaPa announces mayoral candidates for 5 city polls
Airlines must fix airfare in taka, instead of dollar from July 1
Buddha Purnima today
Four killed as pickup hits van in Jhenidah
10 shops burnt in Bhola fire
US lauds PM's openness to engage int’l election monitors
Indian police hands over Bangladeshi’s body in Sherpur
Two motorcyclists killed as train hits them in Dinajpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft