Airlines operating in BD must fix airfare in taka from July 1: Govt

The Bangladesh government has decided to use the local currency, taka, instead of US dollar to determine airfare for carrying passengers and transporting goods from home to abroad - effective from July 1 this year.





The decision was announced in a circular signed by the deputy secretary of the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry recently.







Following the directive, all local and foreign airlines operating in the country will have to determine airfare in taka instead of dollars.







Bangladeshi airlines outside the country have been setting airfare in the currencies of those countries, so airfare in Bangladesh should be in taka too, according to the circular.





With the Finance Ministry's consent, the move was taken on the basis of approvals from the authorities concerned later.