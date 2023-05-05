Tourism suffers setback for lack of facilities

Tourism in Bangladesh could never become an overheating attraction for not having the required facilities and entertainment outlets available abroad.





Various countries of the South Asia are seeking growing influx of tourists offering attractive facilities while Bangladesh sticks to its stereotypes.





Tourism accounts for 2.2 percent of Bangladesh's GDP in 2021 but such share can easily be boosted increasing facilities.







Tourists from Bangladesh are going abroad now and spreading money there but much of it can be saved developing facilities within the country, sources said.





Businessmen associated with tourism and stakeholders have therefore demanded policy support of the government to leverage a U-turn in the moribund sector.





Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) are going ahead with reform measures to re-vibrate tourism. The UAE is going to launch a casino like Las Vegas to attract tourists.





Geographically Bangladesh is in a good position to flourish tourism notwithstanding 2.2 percent share of the sector in GDP in 2021.







Syed Ghulam Qadir, secretary general of World Tourism Network (WTN), said "We cannot expect tourism to flourish closing all doors. Tourists enjoy cultural events while taking dinner in Nepal restaurants. Cox's Bazar is not equipped with any golf course or any such exceptional attraction."







Reiterating demand for permission to import duty-free alcohol, he said a foreign tourist has to count Tk 1,000-1,500 for a cane of beer due to imposition of 500 percent duty in Bangladesh.





"We are turning Cox's Bazar airport into international one. Foreigners will expect casino, alcohol and other amusements here. The government should allow foreigners to enjoy all facilities restricting those for locals," he opined.





Abu Taher Md Jaber, CEO of Bangladesh Tourism Board, said master plan dividing Bangladesh into eight regions and 53 clusters is at final stage. "The first phase comprises 19 clusters to develop Tanguar haor, Shahpori island, Padma Bridge, Sarankhola in Sundarbans and Paharpur Buddhist Bihar or Somapura Mahavihara tourism spots.





About streamlining measures, he said the government is constructing exclusive tourism park at Sabrang and eco-tourism park in Sonadia equipped with all entertainment items for foreign tourists.





"We are designing a tourism master plan now at final stage. Different facilities including amusement parks will be developed at those spots, if implemented," he said.





State Minister for Tourism Md Mahbub Ali said "Saudi Arabia and Malaysia have become tourism hubs for having privileges. We are lagging behind."According to BBS 2020 report, the contribution of tourism to GDP accounts in the country now counts for 3.02 percent or Tk 76,690 crore plus.As many as 29, 21,000 Bangladeshi tourists went to various foreign tourism spots and spent nearly Tk 74,959 crore abroad in FY2018-19.