Friday, 5 May, 2023, 1:08 PM
Home Business

realme brings in new smartphone C33 from its champion series

Published : Friday, 5 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Desk

Youth-favorite smartphone brand realme has launched a new variant of C33 from its champion series - realme C33 with 4GB RAM/128GB ROM. The beautiful and stylish device features an 8.3mm Ultra Slim Boundless Sea Design.

The slim design and the easy grip will let users conveniently access the Fast Side Fingerprint Sensor. One of the amazing aspects of the design is its dynamic visual light effect which makes realme C33 look beautiful from various angles.

The new variant of realme C33 with 4GB RAM/128GB ROM is available at BDT 15,999 only, says a press release.

In addition, the stylish realme C33 comes in two colors - Aqua Blue for someone who likes fun designs and Night Sea for those who prefer classic designs. realme C33 is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD Display, which delivers a premium viewing experience along with a crystal clear HD resolution and a smooth refresh rate.

The device features a 50MP rear camera that can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps and a 5MP selfie camera which will shoot 720p videos at 30fps.

The cameras will let the users capture crystal-clear shots. In addition, the CHDR algorithm technology allows users to capture vivid and clear pictures in detail, even in broad daylight.

realme C33 comes with a robust battery of 5,000mAh. The powerful battery lets users use the device throughout the day without worrying about plug-ins. It also comes with a standby facility for up to 37 days.

The robust battery will help users to enjoy 36.7 hours of talk time, 84.7 hours of nonstop music, and up to 14 hours of video streaming on a single charge. The device will even last up to 43.6 hours with only a 5 percent charge.



