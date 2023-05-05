3rd NPP unit in Egypt enters into construction phase

A ceremony dedicated to pouring the first concrete at Unit 3 of the El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant in Egypt was held recently, marking the commencement of the main construction. EL-Dabaa NPP is being implemented with active assistance from Russia.





The first concrete pouring ceremony follows the issuance of the construction permit for the unit by the Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority on 29 March 2023, says a press release.





Dr. Amged El-Wakeel, Board Chairman of the Nuclear Power Plants Authority of Egypt, in his address, said, "This last year has witnessed the accomplishment of many key milestones including the first concrete pouring at Units 1 and 2 and the delivery of the Core Catcher for Unit 1."





Dr. Alexander Korchagin, Senior Vice President of JSC ASE, Russia, noted "For ASE, construction of nuclear power units with VVER-1200 design is a quite familiar and well-tested process which allowed us to adjust the process of equipment manufacture and form the core team of the construction personnel taking into consideration the specific features related to the El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant project."





The El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant is the first nuclear power plant in Egypt. It is being constructed in the city of El-Dabaa, on the Mediterranean coast, roughly 300 km northwest of Cairo. The El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant will consist of 4 units each will host a generation III+ VVER-1200 reactor, with a generating capacity of 1,200 MW.





The engineering division of Rosatom State Corporation is the general contractor of the El-Dabaa NPP. Besides building Nuclear Power Plant; Russia will supply nuclear fuel for its entire lifecycle, provide assistance to Egypt in personnel training, and provide support in the operation and servicing of the Nuclear Power Plant for the first 10 years of its operation.





The Russian party will also build a special storage facility and deliver casks for storing spent nuclear fuel.