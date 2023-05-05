Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 May, 2023, 1:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

National Defence College delegate visits Walton Hqs

Published : Friday, 5 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Desk

National Defence College delegate visits Walton Hqs

National Defence College delegate visits Walton Hqs

More than a hundred military delegates, led by Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Muhammad Kamrul Islam BSP, visited Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Headquarters at Chandra in Gazipur on Wednesday, says a press release.

The delegation team included Bangladesh Civil Service, National Defence College (NDC) staff and course members as well as foreign military staff from Egypt, India, Indonesia, Kenya, KSA, Oman, Malaysia, Mali, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Jordan, Sri Lanka, South Sudan and Sudan.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Vice-Chairman SM Shamsul Alam welcomed the military delegates at Walton Headquarters. He also thanked them for visiting Walton headquarters.

Upon arrival, the NDC delegates watched Walton's corporate video documentary and then visited the well-decorated product display center as well as several state-of-the manufacturing plants such as refrigerator, television, air conditioner, molds, compressor, elevator, laptop-computer etc. 

After the visit, AVM Muhammad Kamrul Islam in his reaction said, 'If we don't visit Walton today, we would not know that such a state-of-the-art hi-tech factory has been set up in Bangladesh.

In a manufacturing area, international standard refrigerator, AC, TV, compressor, washing machine and other electronics, electrical, home and household appliances are manufactured here.

 They are also manufacturing most of the essential parts of their finished products. Walton created huge employments. By producing import substitute products, Walton is saving country's valuable foreign currencies.

Along with meeting the local demand, they are also exporting products. In fact, Walton is making a great contribution in Bangladesh's economic development.

He also said, 'Walton Headquarter is a green factory which is different from other factories. Visiting Walton Headquarters today, we, including the foreign course members, have gathered huge knowledge and experience. Really, we are overwhelmed and very proud of Bangladesh and Walton.'

During the visit, Major General Syed Tareq Hussain, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Adviser Major General (Retd.) Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's Additional Managing Director Md. Liakat Ali, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Senior Executive Directors Colonel (Retd.) SM Shahadat Alam, SM Zahid Hasan, Yousuf Ali and Easir Al-Imran, Executive Director Mohashin Ali Molla and Walton International Business' In-charge Abdur Rouf, among others, were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD to get $3b concessional loans from S Korea; deal signed
Airlines operating in BD must fix airfare in taka from July 1: Govt
Tourism suffers setback for lack of facilities
Saudi employer flies to BD, attends employee's wedding
German exports slump in March
VOCTA demands action against black money, bank defaulters
India-born Ajay Banga elected as new WB President
Asian markets mixed after US fed hikes rates again


Latest News
Napoli end 33-year wait for Serie A title
‘Shoot-at-sight’ orders issued after violence in India’s Manipur
Concerts returning after Eid with 'Rock N Rhythm 3.0: Tribute Fiesta'
PM to attend Commonwealth summit Friday afternoon
27,000 Yaba tablets, 1-kg heroin seized in C'nawabganj
Death toll N’ganj steel mill blast rises to 3
Teengaer drowns in Padma
61 held in anti-narcotics drives
Death toll from N’ganj re-rolling mill explosion rises to two
Rohingya team leaves for Myanmar to inspect situation before repatriation
Most Read News
Soyabean oil price at Tk 199 per litre raising by Tk 12
Khaleda to return home from hospital in the afternoon
JaPa announces mayoral candidates for 5 city polls
Airlines must fix airfare in taka, instead of dollar from July 1
Buddha Purnima today
Four killed as pickup hits van in Jhenidah
10 shops burnt in Bhola fire
US lauds PM's openness to engage int’l election monitors
Indian police hands over Bangladeshi’s body in Sherpur
Two motorcyclists killed as train hits them in Dinajpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft