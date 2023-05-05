bKash app more user-friendly with new features

bKash customers will no longer need to keep track when to pay their electricity bill. Availing auto pay option from bKash app to pay for utility services like electricity, gas, water etc. is now a reality, says a press release.





To facilitate more convenience to the customers like this, bKash app has been enriched with new features. Recently, facilities like utility bill auto pay, viewing transaction charges from inbox and statement along with sharing transaction information, and sharing confirmation of the transaction by hiding account balance have been added to bKash app.





'Auto Pay' feature has been added to bKash app to make utility bill payment easier for customers. If a customer activates this service, selected prepaid utility bill will be paid automatically. As a result, customers no longer need to worry about utility disconnections or forgetting to pay prepaid bills by the due date.





To avail the service, a customer needs to tap on the 'New Auto Pay' button by selecting 'Auto Pay' from 'My bKash' or bKash menu option in the app. In next step, customers have to select type of bill, account details, bill amount and date on which the Auto Pay will be done. Then with the consent, the service will be activated.







Before the due date in every month, customers will be notified through message to keep sufficient balance. Customers can enable auto pay for multiple prepaid bills if they want. They can also cancel any auto pay option at any time. List and details as well as tutorial video can be seen from auto pay menu as well.







Customers can see latest transaction details in inbox or statement in bKash menu of the app. There, record of charges of each transaction has been added so that customers can keep track of every details of their transactions.





Besides, easier way of sharing transaction details from inbox has been added in the app. Now customers can share details including transaction amount, time, transaction ID through any platform of communication. The feature removes the concern of cropping screenshots of transactions while sending them to others.







To share transaction information with someone, users need to click on the specific transaction from the inbox and then need to tap share button from the details in the app screen. It can be shared through any platform like Messenger, WhatsApp, Viber, imo and others. Even they can download pay bill receipt from inbox of the app.





Customer can hide 'New Balance' part of his account after the transaction. As a result, customers no longer have to waste time deleting usable balance while sharing a screenshot after payment or sending money. Customers can also share transaction details of the home delivery of any product keeping their account balance private.





Along with the new additions, bKash app is enriched with unique features like Send Money, Mobile Recharge, Cash In, Cash Out, Merchant Payment, Add Money, Utility Bill Payment, Fee Payment of Educational and Other Institutions, e-Ticketing, Donation, Remittance, Insurance and Microfinance payment, Digital Nano Loan, Savings and many more. bKash has been constantly focusing on innovation to become a full-fledged lifestyle app.