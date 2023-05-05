Video
Samsung adds 2 new smartphones in its A series

Published : Friday, 5 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

Samsung Bangladesh has added two new smartphones under its 'Awesome' A series in Bangladesh - the Galaxy A34 5G and the Galaxy A54 5G! Both devices offer an array of impressive specifications and advanced features, uniquely tailored to meet the needs of the next generation.

The Galaxy A34 5G features a large 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for watching videos and playing games.

The device is equipped with a 48MP OIS camera that captures stunning photos and videos with ease. It also boasts a 5000mAh battery that ensures long-lasting usage, making it ideal for those who are always on the go.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A54 5G is a true flagship-tier device that offers premium features at an incredible price point. It has a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display that provides vibrant colors and smooth performance with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The device is equipped with a 50MP main camera and Samsung's 'Nightography' feature, which makes it perfect for low-light photography.

The Galaxy A34 5G comes in three colors - Graphite, Silver, and Lime - and is priced at BDT 49,999 for the 8/128 GB version. The Galaxy A54 5G also features Gorilla Glass 5 for added durability. It comes in four colors - Lime, Violet, Graphite, and White - and is priced at BDT 59,999 for the 8/128 GB version, says a press release.

The Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are now available for purchase from authorized Samsung stores across Bangladesh. Exchange bonus, cashback and EMI, along with Samsung's exclusive 'Never Mind Campaign' facilities can be availed upon purchasing the latest devices. For more information, please visit Samsung Bangladesh Facebook page.

Speaking about the launch, Md Muyeedur Rahman, Samsung Bangladesh's Head of MX Business, said, "We are confident that these devices will propel our customers' smart lifestyles towards a "Smart Bangladesh".

One of the standout features of both the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G is their lightning-fast 5G connectivity, which allows users to stream content, download files, and browse the web at blazing speeds.


