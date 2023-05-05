Brazil holds interest rate, citing resilient inflation

BRASILIA, May 4: Brazil's central bank held its key interest rate steady for the sixth straight time Wednesday, despite pressure from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for a rate cut to kick-start Latin America's biggest economy.





Citing "resilient" inflation and an "external environment that remains adverse," the bank's monetary policy committee said it had decided to leave the benchmark Selic rate at 13.75 percent.





The decision, which was in line with market expectations, came on the same day the US Federal Reserve raised its key rate by a quarter-point -- the latest sign the world's main central banks are not yet ready to take the brakes off monetary policy as they battle to curb inflation.





Brazil's central bank called for "patience" as it kept its key rate at a more than six-year high.





It showed no sign its stance would change by its next meeting, scheduled for June 20 and 21.





"Considering the uncertainty around its different scenarios, the (central bank's monetary policy) committee remains vigilant," it said in a statement.





"It will persevere until not only the inflation rate but market expectations have consolidated around its target. The committee believes the situation calls for patience and serenity." �AFP