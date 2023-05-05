IPDC funds PM's education assistance trust

IPDC Finance Ltd has recently contributed financial assistance to the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust, enhancing educational opportunities for underprivileged students across Bangladesh.





The trust, established by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, provides financial assistance to underserved students in the form of merit-based scholarships and stipends, says a press release.





IPDC Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam handed over the check for the donation to Kazi Delwar Hossain, the Director of the Trust and Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration of the Government of Bangladesh, in the presence of Samiul Hashim, Company Secretary and Head of Legal, Tareq Islam, Head of Brand and Corporate Communications, and Amira Amin, Assistant Manager of IPDC Finance Limited, says a press release.





Speaking about the donation, Mominul Islam said: "We are honored and proud to support the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust in its efforts to promote education and support the academic pursuits of underprivileged students in our country."







This donation is a part of IPDC's ongoing commitment to social responsibility and community development. Furthermore, IPDC Finance is actively involved in various other community initiatives in education, healthcare, environmental sustainability, and women empowerment.