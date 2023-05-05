Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 May, 2023, 1:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IPDC funds PM's education assistance trust

Published : Friday, 5 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Desk

IPDC funds PM's education assistance trust

IPDC funds PM's education assistance trust

IPDC Finance Ltd has recently contributed financial assistance to the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust, enhancing educational opportunities for underprivileged students across Bangladesh.

The trust, established by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, provides financial assistance to underserved students in the form of merit-based scholarships and stipends, says a press release.

IPDC Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam handed over the check for the donation to Kazi Delwar Hossain, the Director of the Trust and Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration of the Government of Bangladesh, in the presence of Samiul Hashim, Company Secretary and Head of Legal, Tareq Islam, Head of Brand and Corporate Communications, and Amira Amin, Assistant Manager of IPDC Finance Limited, says a press release.

Speaking about the donation, Mominul Islam said: "We are honored and proud to support the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust in its efforts to promote education and support the academic pursuits of underprivileged students in our country."

This donation is a part of IPDC's ongoing commitment to social responsibility and community development. Furthermore, IPDC Finance is actively involved in various other community initiatives in education, healthcare, environmental sustainability, and women empowerment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD to get $3b concessional loans from S Korea; deal signed
Airlines operating in BD must fix airfare in taka from July 1: Govt
Tourism suffers setback for lack of facilities
Saudi employer flies to BD, attends employee's wedding
German exports slump in March
VOCTA demands action against black money, bank defaulters
India-born Ajay Banga elected as new WB President
Asian markets mixed after US fed hikes rates again


Latest News
Napoli end 33-year wait for Serie A title
‘Shoot-at-sight’ orders issued after violence in India’s Manipur
Concerts returning after Eid with 'Rock N Rhythm 3.0: Tribute Fiesta'
PM to attend Commonwealth summit Friday afternoon
27,000 Yaba tablets, 1-kg heroin seized in C'nawabganj
Death toll N’ganj steel mill blast rises to 3
Teengaer drowns in Padma
61 held in anti-narcotics drives
Death toll from N’ganj re-rolling mill explosion rises to two
Rohingya team leaves for Myanmar to inspect situation before repatriation
Most Read News
Soyabean oil price at Tk 199 per litre raising by Tk 12
Khaleda to return home from hospital in the afternoon
JaPa announces mayoral candidates for 5 city polls
Airlines must fix airfare in taka, instead of dollar from July 1
Buddha Purnima today
Four killed as pickup hits van in Jhenidah
10 shops burnt in Bhola fire
US lauds PM's openness to engage int’l election monitors
Indian police hands over Bangladeshi’s body in Sherpur
Two motorcyclists killed as train hits them in Dinajpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft