AlBL recommends 15pc dividend

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) has recommended 12 per cent Cash Dividend and 3 per cent Stock Dividend for the year ended on 31st December 2022 subject to the approval of the BSEC and 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM), says a press release.





The decision was taken in the 386th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank, held on Sunday. Alhajj Salim Rahman Chairman of the Board presided over the meeting.







The 28th Virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank will be held on 16th August 2023 and Record Date will be 12th June 2023.





Vice Chairman of the Board Alhajj Abu Naser Mohammad Yeahea, Executive Committee Chairman Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu, Executive Committee Vice Chairman Mohammad Abdus Salam, Risk Management Committee Chairman Badiur Rahman, Audit Committee Chairman Mahbubul Alam, Directors Alhajj Nazmul Ahsan Khaled, Alhajj Abdul Malek Mollah, Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury, SAVP and Company Secretary Mohammed Nizam Uddin Bhuiyan among others were present.