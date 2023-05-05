Video
IFIC Bank opens branches at Pirojpur, Panchgarh and Natore

Published : Friday, 5 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

IFIC Bank has opened branches in Pirojpur, Panchagarh, and Natore with the aim to include every people in the largest banking network with the largest number of branches and uposhakha in the country.

On April 30, 2023 (Sunday), Natore branch was inaugurated at Diba Tower located on the Dhaka Road of Natore Sadar.

Md. Shafiqul Islam Shimul, MP, Natore-2 was present as chief guest in the inauguration function and Abu Nasser Bhuiyan, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Natore was present as the special guest, says a press release.

Earlier IFIC Bank's Panchagarh branch was inaugurated on 27th April (Thursday), 2023 by Md.Mojaharul Haque Prodhan, Member of Parliament, Panchagarh-1. Md. Abdul Hannan Sheikh, Chairperson, ZillaParishad, Panchagarh and President, Chamber of Commerce, Panchagarh were present as special guest and A.T.M. Raziur Rahman, Head of Distribution Division of IFIC Bank gave opening remarks.

Following that Pirojpur branch of IFIC Bank has started its journey on April 17 in Khan Tower of Parer Hat Road at Pirojpur. Md. Aminul Islam, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Pirojpur has inaugurated the branch and Md. Mukit Hasan Khan, Additional Police Super, Crime and OPS, Pirojpur was present at this inaugural ceremony.

Other officials of the bank and customers, businessmen, dignitaries of the area were also present at the event.    


